Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, has assured Ghanaians that he will treat everyone with the utmost respect when voted into office as President.

Addressing residents at Ateiku in the Wassa East Constituency of the Western Region, Nana Addo further pledged to “guard the public purse” in order to improve the livelihoods of the citizenry.

“I am not coming into office to lord it over the people. Neither am I coming into office to use disrespectful language. I will not say to Ghanaians that they have short memories. I am also not coming into office to steal anyone's money to fill my pockets. That's not why I am seeking your mandate.”

He indicated that, he is seeking to be President in order “to use the little wisdom, knowledge and strength the good Lord has given to help move Ghana forward, so we can create wealth, jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians.” “

“Every nation whose leader has love for the country, is experienced, and is backed by an able team of competent men and women, is a nation which will transform its circumstances and improve on the livelihoods of its citizenry within a relatively short period of time,” he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo also promised to devise measures including the payment of significantly higher producer prices of cocoa, above the levels which the NDC administration has provided to farmers in the last 8 years; the reintroduction of bonuses scrapped by the NDC government; and the reintroduction and non-politicization of the mass spraying exercise and the hi-tech programmes when given the nod in 2017.

The NPP flagbearer visited some areas including Mpohor, Shama and Effia constituencies, and climaxed his tour with a mini-rally at the Takoradi polytechnic.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

