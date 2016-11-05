Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 5 November 2016 15:36 CET

I won’t lord myself over Ghanaians – Nana Addo

By CitiFMonline

Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, has assured Ghanaians that he will treat everyone with the utmost respect when voted into office as President.

Addressing residents at Ateiku in the Wassa East Constituency of the Western Region, Nana Addo further pledged to “guard the public purse” in order to improve the livelihoods of the citizenry.

“I am not coming into office to lord it over the people. Neither am I coming into office to use disrespectful language. I will not say to Ghanaians that they have short memories. I am also not coming into office to steal anyone's money to fill my pockets. That's not why I am seeking your mandate.”

He indicated that, he is seeking to be President in order “to use the little wisdom, knowledge and strength the good Lord has given to help move Ghana forward, so we can create wealth, jobs and prosperity for all Ghanaians.” “

“Every nation whose leader has love for the country, is experienced, and is backed by an able team of competent men and women, is a nation which will transform its circumstances and improve on the livelihoods of its citizenry within a relatively short period of time,” he added.

Nana Akufo-Addo also promised to devise measures including the payment of significantly higher producer prices of cocoa, above the levels which the NDC administration has provided to farmers in the last 8 years; the reintroduction of bonuses scrapped by the NDC government; and the reintroduction and non-politicization of the mass spraying exercise and the hi-tech programmes when given the nod in 2017.

The NPP flagbearer visited some areas including Mpohor, Shama and Effia constituencies, and climaxed his tour with a mini-rally at the Takoradi polytechnic.


By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Follow @EfeAnsah

Politics

Anybody who wants the presidency so much that he'll spend two years organizing and campaigning for it is not to be trusted with the office.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img