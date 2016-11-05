Arnold Schwarzenegger Leads High Powered Delegation To Marrackech Climate Summit

The Climate Summit for Local and Regional Leaders has been organized to strengthen the cooperation between cities and regions in order to create mechanisms tailored to independently access climate finance and seize local and regional opportunities.

On this occasion, a first mapping of financing opportunities for global cities and regions will be revealed by the Cities Climate Finance Leadership Alliance (CCFLA), echoing the Call of Marrakech, which will be launched at the end of the Summit.

This would take place at the Palmeraie Conference Center, Marrakech Monday November 14th, from 9am to 2pm

Participants at the Climate Summit for local and regional leaders include:

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Former Governor of the State of California, USA

Ban Ki-Moon, Secretary General of the United Nations

Michael Bloomberg, UN Secretary General Special Envoy for Cities and Climate, Global Covenant of Mayors

Park Won-Soon, mayor of Seoul, South Korea, President of ICLEI

Patricia Espinosa Cantellano, Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

Salaheddine Mezzouar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco, President of the COP22

Mohamed Hassad, Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom of Morocco

Hakima El Haité, High Level Champion for the Global Climate Action Agenda, Kingdom of Morocco

Laurence Tubiana, Climate Ambassador for France, High Level Champion for the Global Climate Action Agenda

David Heurtel, Minister for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Change of Quebec (Canada) / Co-Chair du Climate Group

Eduardo Paes, Mayor of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) / C40 President

Khalifa Sall, Mayor of Dakar (Senegal) / UCLG-Africa President