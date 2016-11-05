MTN builds dormitory block for Apam SHS

Telecommunications giant, Mobile Telecommunications Network has commissioned an eight-unit dormitory block and a housemistress’ bungalow for Apam Senior High School in the Central region. The GHC 400,000 facility has in addition 60 bunk beds and modern washrooms and other ultra-modern facilities.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the facility at Apam, Executive director for MTN Ghana Foundation, Cynthia Lumor said the facility will ease congestion and create the opportunity for more students to experience the benefits of living in the boarding house.

“Indeed, the benefits of education seem countless- reducing poverty, increasing income, boosting economic growth, enhancing health, saving children, fostering peace, promoting gender equality and raising yields, to name a few.”

She further indicated that as a result of the benefits, and also because education shapes attitudes and helps people to realise their potential and enhance their opportunities to contribute meaningfully to society, MTN has education as one of its focus areas for giving back to society.

“The project adds to the 135 projects across Ghana – hospital blocks, medical equipment, school buildings, dormitory blocks, library, ICT centres, capacity building for teachers and over 1000 scholarships.”

These projects undertaken by MTN Ghana, she recounted have made education and healthcare possible for over three million people in diverse communities nationwide.

Cynthia Lumor encouraged the girls to do more exploits and make meaningful progress in society. She cautioned the students to make judicious use of the facility by observing high maintenance practices.

“To the students of Apam House, I say, the ball is now in your court. Take care of the facilities so they may be preserved for those that come after you, and while you are here take advantage of every opportunity to expand your education”

Board Chairman of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ishmael Yamson called for an increasing support for the country’s Senior High Schools especially the old ones to meet the demands of the increasing population in the Country.

“With the world changing around us, we need our future leaders to be well-rounded and equipped with the requisite skills to face the needs of our world.”

Mr. Ishmael Yamson, an old boy of Apam Senior High School,commended MTN Ghana for recognizing the importance of an ideal learning environment and responding positively to the School’s call to provide a dormitory facility to Apam senior High School.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com