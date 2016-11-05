Mobile Phone Snatchers Busted



The Accra Regional police have apprehended two men who are said to have specialized in attacking drivers and passengers while on board vehicles.

The suspects are Bashiru Amadu 21, a scrap dealer and Richmond Yahaya, 23-year-old trader.

The alleged modus operandi of the two is attacking their victims while the traffic is moving slowly and escape to the nearest bush or slum area.

Many passengers have reportedly had their bags, mobile phones and monies snatched through this means by the suspects.

However, luck was said to have eluded Bashiru Amadu and Richmond Yahaya when the police apprehended them in the act at Madina, Accra, with the help of some passersby.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Effia Tenge, spokesperson to the regional police, said the two suspects often operated in and around Madina.

She said on October 22, 2016, at about 7:30 pm while there was traffic jam at Madina, the two suspects conspired and snatched a mobile phone of a passenger who was receiving a call in the front seat of a vehicle and took to their heels.

The victim raised an alarm and with the help of some police personnel and passersby, they were arrested.

The said mobile phone was retrieved from them upon their arrest.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects had been plying their trade in the area for some time now.

“What they do is to walk aimlessly along the road looking for a victim to attack,” ASP Tenge posited.

According to her when the two suspected criminals see victims in vehicles with their bags on their laps and the glass rolled down, they attack the person while traffic is in motion slowly and run to a nearby bush or kiosk.

By the time the victim gets out of the vehicle to chase them, he would have vanished into thin air.

She claimed lots of victims had been attacked through this means.

The two men have been taken to court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on November 8, 2016.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

( [email protected] )

