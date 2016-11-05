NDC Begs Akyems For Votes

The General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has pleaded with Akyems in the Eastern Region – which is the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) – to change their voting pattern because the latter party did not bring development to the area during its eight-year tenure.

According to Mr Asiedu Nketia, said that J.B. Danquah and K.A. Busia, who were from the Eastern and the Brong-Ahafo Regions respectively, are now ghosts therefore the electorate should not follow ghosts and continuously vote for the party.

The NDC General Secretary, who disclosed this while addressing supporters at the Abirem Constituency on Monday as part of President John Mahama's campaign tour, indicated that the NPP had failed to bring any meaningful development to the Akyem areas since 1992.

The NDC chief scribe, who claimed the Akyems have not been fair to his party after benefiting from several projects, noted that the Akyem area would continue to see massive development under the Mahama-led administration if the people repose confidence in President John Mahama and vote massively for him on December 7.

General Mosquito, as he is fondly called, stressed, “Your ancestors joined a group, but they are dead and gone…they are now ghosts. Why should we also follow or join that group whether it is doing something right or not?

“We people of the Brong-Ahafo Region have turned away from such behaviour, we need someone who will help us, that is why people vote massively for NDC. We beg you, our ancestor Danquah is long dead: he could have possibly had a change of mind and joined the NDC because of the massive development seen under John Mahama,” he posited.

Mr Aseidu Nketia reiterated that “Majority of the people who vote for the NPP never met Danquah nor saw him whilst alive, but you are being lied to using the name of a ghost because Danquah was from this area, you continue to follow him. We, Brong-Ahafo people, have seen what John Mahama is doing and we're backing him.”

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua

