Man, 50, Kills 2 Brothers



Two farmers at Blema Sawla- Tuna District in the Northern Region have allegedly been shot dead by their relative in a mysterious manner.

The suspect Anuro Gal shot Kunmor and Anuro Kaakyire with a locally manufactured gun.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that some neighbours, who heard the gunshots, rushed to the scene only to find the two brothers on the floor.

The suspect left the weapon at the scene and bolted when he realized some people were moving towards the location.

The bodies of the deceased were initially conveyed to the Bole Government Hospital for autopsy.

They were subsequently released to the family for burial.

Some residents questioned the mental state of the suspect due his brutality.

Currently, the police have launched a manhunt for him in the community.

Sawla-Tuna District Police Commander, ASP Francis Numado, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the police have launched investigations into the matter.

ASP Francis Numado appealed to residents in the community to volunteer information to the police to assist them to arrest the suspect.

From Eric Kombat, Sawla



