General News | 5 November 2016 11:41 CET

Don’t Be Political Footballers – Okyenehene

By Daily Guide
Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin
Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

The Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has cautioned chiefs not to become 'political footballers' during this year's election campaign season.

According to the Okyenehene, the chiefs should be circumspect in issuing statements to endorse politicians who pay courtesy calls on them.

He said the chiefs should speak to issues related to the environment, health, corruption and the economy instead of throwing their weight behind politicians, adding that the Chieftaincy Act is against that.

The Okyenehene made this known on Thursday after his re-election as the President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

Okyenhene, who went unopposed, received overwhelming endorsement for another four-year term.

His vice, Nana Osei Nyarko of the Bosogua Traditional Area, also went unopposed.

They both swore the oaths of office, secrecy and allegiance administered by a High Court Judge, Justice K. A. Kwabi.

Three more chiefs – Nana Okotwaasu Kantamanto Oware Agyekum of  Akyem Bosome Traditional Area, Obrempong Amo Kyeretwie of New Abirem and Nene Sackitey Konor of the Manya Traditional Area, were also elected to join their President and his vice as representatives of the region at the National House of Chiefs.

Five chiefs will represent the Eastern Region at the national level.

The elections were supervised by the Eastern Regional Electoral Commission Director, Faith Amedzake and his two deputies.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua

