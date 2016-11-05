Chambas Cautions EC

The United Nations Secretary General Special Representative for West Africa, Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC), the Judiciary and the security agencies to collaborate to ensure that the country enjoys credible and peaceful elections next month.

Speaking in a live interview with TV3 Network shortly after commissioning a state-of-the-art News Studio for the Network at Adesa We, Accra yesterday, he indicated that the world is looking up to Ghana to once again come out successful in the conduct of the 2016 elections.

“The eyes of the world are on Ghana hoping that the key stakeholders in the electoral process fulfill their respective roles with a high sense of putting the nation's interest first to deliver exemplary elections devoid of bias,” he mentioned.

The UN Special Envoy further averred that the institutions of state – Judiciary, Electoral Commission (EC) and Security Agencies among others – deserve the support and confidence of the people in discharging their responsibilities.

In this direction, Dr. Chambas expressed the hope that the Judiciary would also adjudicate expeditiously the many electoral cases before it.

Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas also called on the media to be circumspect with their choice of words, knowing that words are like swords which when used carelessly, have the potential to injure, maim, wound and kill or set a whole community ablaze.

He further appealed to political parties to engage in a campaign of ideas, adding that civil society organizations (CSOs), religious groups, traditional authorities, women and the youth alike should scale up their oversight roles, especially during voting and collation of votes.

The Chief Executive Officer of TV3 Network, Jimi Matthews, said the construction works on the new studio started in August 2016 and that the early completion of the project was an indication of the high level of cooperation and commitment among staff of the company to look out only for the best.

Mr Matthews said the studio no doubt is highly comparable to international standards, adding that TV3 has chosen this path of creativity and innovation to ensure that it lives up to its tagline of being “First in News Best in Entertainment.”

By Solomon Ofori

