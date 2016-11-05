Labour expert urges a law to cater for MPs after leaving Parliament

A labour expert says there should be a drastic constitutional amendment to change the condition of service for Ghana's legislators.

Austin Gamey says the vigorous and extensive nature of parliamentary work would not permit any MP to do any other work outside Parliament hence a law must be made to take care of former legislators.

His comments made on Joy FM's Ghana Connect programme Friday, comes off the back of the death of two former legislators one of whom would be buried on Saturday.

Parliament was gripped with emotions Wednesday as MPs paid tribute to their departed colleagues while they contemplated life after parliament with elections a month away.

The MPs who are on a GHC7,200 salary are worried about job opportunities when their parliamentary service comes to an end with Parliament set to rise for the last time in 2016.

Even before the December 7 parliamentary elections, 21 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs are not coming back to parliament after losing their party primaries last June.

On the Majority caucus, more than 16 incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs suffered a similar fate in the party's primaries in November 2015.

Outgoing MP for Osu Shai Doku, David Tetteh-Assumeng who was also a panelist on the programme bemoaned the conditions, former legislators live describing it as "an alarming situation."

He said many of them are languishing in poverty and something urgently needs to be done about the situation.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com