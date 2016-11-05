Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 5 November 2016 09:41 CET

3 Burnt To Death In Taxi

By Daily Guide
The taxi in flames
The taxi in flames

Three passengers who were said to be travelling from Frankadua in the Eastern Region towards Juapong in the Volta Region were on Wednesday burnt to death at Nudu in the latter region on board a taxi.

The fire reportedly ignited when the cab in which they were travelling moved over a rump.

According to the police, the driver of the cab sustained serious burns before he was able to escape.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital for treatment.

Three persons who occupied the back seat could however not escape and were therefore trapped to death.

There was no fire tender immediately available and the public looked on helplessly.

The names of the victims were not readily available at the time of filing this report.

– GNA

General News

The only disability in life is a bad attitude.
By: PATRICK MENSAH BAIDO
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img