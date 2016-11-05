3 Burnt To Death In Taxi

Three passengers who were said to be travelling from Frankadua in the Eastern Region towards Juapong in the Volta Region were on Wednesday burnt to death at Nudu in the latter region on board a taxi.

The fire reportedly ignited when the cab in which they were travelling moved over a rump.

According to the police, the driver of the cab sustained serious burns before he was able to escape.

He was subsequently rushed to hospital for treatment.

Three persons who occupied the back seat could however not escape and were therefore trapped to death.

There was no fire tender immediately available and the public looked on helplessly.

The names of the victims were not readily available at the time of filing this report.

– GNA

