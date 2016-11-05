No need for recount; Mahama will win clearly- Kofi Adams

The National Organizer of the governing National Democratic Congress, Kofi Adams, says he is confident the 2016 general elections will be won convincingly by President John Mahama after the first round of voting – adding there would be no need for recounting as suggested by the Electoral Commission.

According to him, all indications are clear that President John Mahama will get the nod of electorates to serve a second four-year term.

Speaking on Eyewitnesses News on Friday [November 4], Kofi Adams said he doesn't see Ghana going into a second round of voting as speculated by some analysts.

Reacting to a recent comment by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei that a recount of ballots will be ordered when the results are too close to call, Mr. Adams said he saw nothing wrong with her statement, as any such decision will be taken in consultation with the various stakeholders including the participating political parties.

Charlotte Osei in the BBC interview said the recount will be done to ensure that the wrong person is not declared winner, and to take away every form of doubt in the minds of Ghanaians over the final results.

“She [Charlotte Osei] says that she will consult with the parties involved, so it means that she is looking at the prudent perspective rather than what really is in the law; but I don't see us getting to that point anyway,” Kofi Adams said.

According to him, “this election will be decided so clearly and President Mahama is going to win hands-down. It is so clear out there that we don't even have to get to that point she is talking about. Yes, elections in recent past have been quite close…2008 was close; but 2016 is going to be very clear. It is so clear on the ground and I do know very well that all good Ghanains who love this country will go out there and vote for President Mahama and the victory will be on his side.”

‘NPP optimistic of election victory’

Meanwhile, the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) is hopeful it will get the nod of Ghanaians to govern the country given the poor leadership and economic mismanagement the NDC government has delivered.

The party says its flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, who is contesting for the third time, remains ghana’s best bet for development and progress.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana