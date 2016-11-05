South Africa 295-3 against Australia at tea in Perth Test

South Africa's JP Duminy (R) and Dean Elgar take a run on day three of their first Test match against Australia, in Perth, on November 5, 2016. By Greg Wood (AFP)

Perth (Australia) (AFP) - South Africa was in a commanding position in the first Test against Australia at the WACA Ground in Perth on Saturday.

After trailing by just two runs in the first innings, the visitors were 295 for three at tea on the third day, an overall lead of 293 with seven wickets in hand.

Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 112 and JP Duminy fell to the last ball before tea for 141, the pair adding 250 after being together at the start of the day's play.

Dale Steyn will be unable to bowl in the Australian second innings due to a shoulder injury.