Ghana to import 10,000 tons of fish feed in 2017

Government has disclosed plans to import 10,000 metric tons of fish feed from China, next year.

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Sherry Aryeetey who disclosed this said the move is to improve Ghana's fishing industry by reducing the high cost of operation in that sector.

According to her, the initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture and the Chinese Embassy in Ghana.

“The Ministry of Fisheries in collaboration with the Embassy of China will receive 10,000 metric tonnes of fish feed next year for fish farmers,” she said.

Ms Sherry Aryeetey further indicated government's plan to establish a fish feed at Akuse in the Eastern region.

“In collaboration with a private company, we are facilitating a 40,000 metric tons of fish feed mill at Akuse; this factory will employ about 200 people. In addition, the fish processing factory at Elmina will also produce 10,000 metric tonnes of fish feed and this will further reduce the cost of operation,” Ms Aryeetey observed.

The Minister made the remarks at an occasion to mark this year's National Farmers Day Celebration.

The event which was on the theme, 'Agriculture: A Business Response to Economic Growth' was organized at Kintampo in the Bono Ahafo region.

In attendance were, the President John Mahama who expressed his government's resolve to commit resources to improve the agric sector's contribution to the nation's GDP; Minister of Agriculture; Alhaji Mohammed-Muniru Limuna as well as other state officials.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana