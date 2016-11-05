The Ghana Police Service says it will devise stringent security measures to monitor the activities of vigilante groups during the general elections.

The Service has declared its commitment to also ensure that heavily built men, otherwise referred to as macho men, are arrested if they unlawfully interfere with the electoral process.

The Director General of Operations of the Ghana Police, COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, made these remarks when the top hierarchy of the service interacted with two body building groups in Accra.

He said the Police Service will be vigilant during the elections, to ensure that the activities of vigilante groups are thoroughly checked.

“We met all the leadership of the political parties at a forum in Ada, and they all signed a communique saying that, they are not going to give any backing to any vigilante group. We have denounced the use of vigilante groups. If you are following them to cause trouble, it means that whatever problem you create, you will face it.”

“The Attorney General has made it clear that, activities of vigilante groups are illegal; so don't give yourself out to any politician to misuse you. When you get yourself into trouble; the laws will deal with you, so send this message to all your people, and tell them that the Police and other security services will not sit down for any vigilante group to cause trouble in this country.”

IGP warns vigilante groups

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), John Kudalor, had earlier cautioned political parties against forming vigilante groups ahead of the November polls.

According to him, the police will act professionally before, during and after the November general elections.

“Our personnel have been warned of the possible negative implication of taking a partisan position in the discharge of their duties” hence will not hesitate to take action against violent groups belonging to the political parties; because professionalism is our watchword.”

“As a result, I will entreat you to avoid joining or making use of vigilante groups since these groups are illegal and alien to our laws,” he added.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @EfeAnsah

