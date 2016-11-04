Late Dr. Abdulai's free clinic gets philanthropic boost

The Ninani Group of Companies has donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedi to the Shekhinah Clinic based in Tamale in the Northern Region.

Items donated included several boxes of drugs syringes, multivitamins, toiletries, bags of rice, maize, sugar, cooking oil, tins of mackerel and cassava dough.

The gesture from the Ninani Group of Companies, a leading name in the integrated marketing communication industry made up of five companies including Innova DDB, Touchpoint Magna Carta is part of their corporate social responsibility.

The Shekina Clinic was established by the late Dr. David Abdulai to provide free medical care to the needy and lunatics including a popular food-on- wheels programme.

Due to his humanitarian activities, he was named ‘Mad Doctor,’ for dedicating his life to supporting the poor and abandoned until he breathed his last recently after contracting thyroid cancer.

Upon his transition recently, the sustenance of the humanitarian programme became a preoccupation of many.

The intervention of Ninani Group of Companies joins the long list of supporters of the many destitute, homeless and lunatics in Tamale and beyond who depend on Shekhinah for survival.

At a short ceremony to hand over the items to the hospital in Accra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ninani Group, Joel Nettey said they are committed to contributing positively to nation building.

He indicated that, Ninani Group has for the past four years been passionate about supporting organization making positive impact in society.

“We started with the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. If God gives us life we would continue to support the needy in other areas. We would encourage others to consider donating their clothing to the needy” Joel added.

Staff of the company also raised an amount of GH¢20,000 to support the hospital which survives on donations from companies and philanthropists across the country.

For his part, Adam Mohammed Hardi, a representative of Shekhinah Clinic, who received the items from Ninani expressed gratitude to the Group for the gesture and promised that the items would be put to good use.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com