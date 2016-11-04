Free medical screening held at Ayawaso West

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA — Mr Delali Kwesi Brempong, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has called on the public to desist from self-medication and visit health facility anytime they fell ill.

He said it was better for one to attend hospital and be diagnosed by a qualified physician than to resort to self-medication which could have many health implications.

Mr Brempong said this when he held a free medical screening for the people of the Constituency at Bawaleshie-East Legon in Accra.

He said when voted to power, a Health Trust Fund would be established, to help people meet their medical needs.

Mr Brempong said the youth would also be trained to enter into the existing industries of the constituency adding that more development projects would be initiated to create jobs for the youth in the Constituency.

He said Small-Scale Loan Schemes would also be established to empower women in trade to enable them expand their businesses.

Mr Brempong said Constituency Education Trust Fund would also be established to help the deprived and the marginalized who find it difficult to meet the educational needs of their wards from the primary up to the tertiary level.

Participants at the event were screened Malaria, Hepatitis 'B', Body Mass Index (BMI), Jaundice and Blood Pressure concerns.

GNA