MUSIGA to honour giants at 2016 Grand Ball

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is set to honour some public officials at its 2016 Grand Ball dubbed: 'Peace Ball,' on Friday in Accra.

The individuals to be honoured are Edward Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Betty Mould-Iddrissu, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Ibrahim Mahama, Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners.

Kasapreko Company Limited is also expected to be honoured at this year's Grand Ball.

Mr Bice Osei Kuffuor, the President of MUSIGA said the decision to honour the selected individuals was due to their unflinching support for the development of the Creative Arts in Ghana and the music industry in particular.'

Grand Ball is an annual event hosted by the MUSIGA which brings together captains of industry, state officials and other leaders of the society in a night of wining and dining with some of the finest musicians in the land.

The year's event which would come off at the State Banquet Hall would also offer huge networking opportunities.

One of the key supporters of the event, Dr Koma Jehu-Appiah, Country Director of Ipas Ghana, has described the event as a 'must-attend-event' due to the networking opportunity as well as the great quality entertainment the night offers.

This year's event is under the distinguished patronage of President John Dramani Mahama and former Head of State, John Agyekum Kufuor.

Artistes lined up for the night include Bob Pinodo, No Tribe, Becca, Wiyaala, Maa Amanua of Wulomei fame, J. K Adofo and Abrantie Amakye Dede.

