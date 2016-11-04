Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Social News | 4 November 2016 23:00 CET

MUSIGA to honour giants at 2016 Grand Ball

By GNA

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA
Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is set to honour some public officials at its 2016 Grand Ball dubbed: 'Peace Ball,' on Friday in Accra.

The individuals to be honoured are Edward Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Global Media Alliance, Betty Mould-Iddrissu, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Ibrahim Mahama, Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners.

Kasapreko Company Limited is also expected to be honoured at this year's Grand Ball.

Mr Bice Osei Kuffuor, the President of MUSIGA said the decision to honour the selected individuals was due to their unflinching support for the development of the Creative Arts in Ghana and the music industry in particular.'

Grand Ball is an annual event hosted by the MUSIGA which brings together captains of industry, state officials and other leaders of the society in a night of wining and dining with some of the finest musicians in the land.

The year's event which would come off at the State Banquet Hall would also offer huge networking opportunities.

One of the key supporters of the event, Dr Koma Jehu-Appiah, Country Director of Ipas Ghana, has described the event as a 'must-attend-event' due to the networking opportunity as well as the great quality entertainment the night offers.

This year's event is under the distinguished patronage of President John Dramani Mahama and former Head of State, John Agyekum Kufuor.

Artistes lined up for the night include Bob Pinodo, No Tribe, Becca, Wiyaala, Maa Amanua of Wulomei fame, J. K Adofo and Abrantie Amakye Dede.

GNA

Social News

Doing the best things and being poor is better than riches and disobediance to God.
By: Osei-Kofi Abunyuwa.(
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img