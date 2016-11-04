Supreme Court to decide on PPP/EC disqualification case

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - The Supreme Court has fixed Monday, November 7, to decide on an application by the Electoral Commission (EC) challenging the judgement of the High Court that overturned the Commission's disqualification of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

The EC had gone to the highest court of the land to seek clarity following the decision of the High Court quashing the Commission's decision to disqualify Dr Nduom, the Presidential Candidate of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), from the presidential race on December 7.

The seven member panel which sat over the case are; Justice Sophia Adinyira (presiding), Justice Anin Yeboah, Justice Paul Baffoe Bonney, Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo, Justice Yaw Appau, Justice Amapah Benin, and Justice Gabriel Pwamang.

On November 2, this year, Justice Gabriel Pwamang sat over the case as a sole judge but when the case was called Friday morning seven judges had been empanelled.

At the Supreme Court, hearing was reserved for lawyers in the case and some election observers. The media were not allowed into the court room under the excuse that the room was taking only 18 people.

The police, who were there in their numbers to beef up security, prevented lawyers from getting access to the courtroom. Lawyers were screened and quizzed before they were allowed to enter.

Party executives who were disallowed entry to the courtroom had a confrontation with the police and that resulted in heated arguments.

The media were, therefore, briefed by the defence team of Dr Nduom.

The EC had rejected Dr Nduom's nomination claiming the number of subscribers to his forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94, the law governing the conduct of the 2016 Elections.

The Commission said one of his subscribers endorsed the forms with different signatures in both portions of the nomination forms, raising questions as to the legitimacy of one or both signatures.

The PPP, however, argued that the EC did not give them the opportunity to correct the errors on the nomination forms hence proceeded to the High Court to contest the matter.

The High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, on October 28 this year, ordered the EC to give the PPP the opportunity to amend anomalies on the nomination forms of the party's flag bearer for him to re-submit.

The EC, in its statement on Monday, October 31, dissented the judgment, saying that presidential candidates must ensure the accuracy of information provided to public institutions and must take full responsibility thereof.

At the Supreme Court, Mr Thaddeus Sory represented the EC whiles Mr Ayikoi Otoo represented Dr Nduom.

GNA