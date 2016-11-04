My comments not an to insult Foreign Minister - George Andah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya West Constituency has defended his comment asking his opponent and incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) to show her husband to the constituents.

George Nenyi Andah says it is wrong for people to think he hit below the belt when the Foreign Affairs Minister has been very personal in her campaign attacking his personality as well as that of the NPP flagbearer.

He believes people have taken what he said out of context adding “I am focused on my issue based campaign but if you attack me and my team and I decides that we must respond, I will respond.”

At a mini rally at Bawjiase in the Central Region recently, he challenged the Foreign Affairs Minister to show her husband to the constituents.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Mr Andah said “I came here with my wife, and children. Please tell Hanna to also come and show us her husband.”

According to him, "Hanna Tetteh and her people have been running me down, they go on the constituency peddling all sorts of lies about me amongst them suggesting that I am irresponsible and that I have been moving from one job to another and that I have been sacked."

In an interview with Joy News' Matilda Wemegah, he said, "when we talk about irresponsibility, there are different levels of being responsible, I come to the constituency with my wife, show her to the electorates and the constituents are excited."

"If I ask you to come on the campaign trail with your husband, does it mean that you are not married? I don't know if she is married or not and for me that is not an issue," he added.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim [email protected]