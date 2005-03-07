Woman Slashes Hubby For Threatening Divorce

Ejusu -- The Onwi community in the Ejusu Juaben District of Ashanti was thrown into a state of turmoil when deep in the night a 38-year-old pregnant mother in a fit of anger managed to lure her husband from their matrimonial bed to the community toilet and inflicted several cutlass wounds on him,chopping off his left thumb in the process.



Kwadwo Okyere,35,the victim,is on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi while his wife is on remand in prison custody. She will be there for two weeks in line with the order by the Ejusu Circuit Court on Tuesday,March 1,and would reappear before the court on March 15,2005.



The Ejusu District Police Commander,DSP.Peter Baba,who briefed The Mirror on the incident, said the couple had married for the past four years and reside at Nwamahemaso in the Brong Ahafo Region where they undertook farming.



He said the suspect had eight children from a previous marriage and since they married,there had been constant quarrels between them.



Mr Baba said on February 18, 2005,the couple travelled to their home town at Onwi,near Ejusu,to attend a funeral and there too they continued their quarrel,stressing that anytime they quarrelled,Okyere threatened to divorce his wife.



He said before they travelled to Onwi, the suspect was eight months pregnant by Okyere.Mr Baba said before they retired to bed on February 24,2005, they quarrelled again and Okyere repeated his threat to divorce Achiaa but they settled their differences before they finally slept.



He said around 2 a.m.the following day,Achiaa complained to her husband that she was experiencing stomach problems and wanted to attend to nature's call.



He said unknown to Okyere, the wife had hidden a sharp cutlass in her dress. He said Okyere, who was fast asleep by then, woke up to lead his wife to the public toilet.



Mr Baba said at the toilet,Achiaa told the husband that the female toilet was too dark so they should both go to the male side to ease themselves.



He said Achiaa also insisted that she was afraid so the husband should join her on the toilet to ease himself too and the husband suspecting nothing obliged.



DSP Baba said while they were attending to nature's call, Achiaa stood up and strolled to her husband,pulled out the cutlass she had hidden and brandishing it before her husband,dared him to repeat his earlier threat to divorce her.



Mr Baba said the victim,who was taken aback by his wife's behaviour, attempted to stand up, but before he could do so, Achiaa had slashed his forehead with the cutlass.



He said as the victim attempted to hold the cutlass, Achiaa pulled it and in the process opened a deep cut in his right palm.



DSP Baba said she also opened cuts at other parts of the body and chopped off the left thumb, forcing the victim to fall down in a pool of blood.



He said the victim cried helplessly for help and one Kwaku Boateng was attracted to the scene, but before that, Achiaa had taken to her heels with the view to escaping arrest.



He said when Kwaku Boateng saw the degree of injuries inflicted on Okyere, he also called for help and arranged for a vehicle, which took the victim to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for emergency treatment.



He said prior to that they lodged a complaint at the Ejusu Police and a medical form was issued to the victim.He said upon a tip-off that the suspect was running away,the police managed to intercept her at Ejusu Zongo to assist in their investigations



