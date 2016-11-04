EC's busy court week of 'holiday disappointment'

Many workers in Ghana went to work on Monday with so much energy, looking forward to a holiday on Friday, November 4. This year's Farmer's Day was to be marked on Friday due to the elections.

But the Interior Ministry burst their bubbles when it released a statement saying the Farmer's Day would be observed on Friday but the holiday would be on December 2 , the original date for the Farmers Day celebration

Before the statement came, the Electoral Commission filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to quash a High Court decision which asked it to allow one of the disqualified presidential aspirants to correct anomalies on his forms.

Electoral Commissioner, Charlotte Osei

The Commission in a statement disagreed vehemently with the High Court ruling in favour of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom.

Also on this day, nurses at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital began an indefinite strike over lack of logistics at the facility and major risks some of the patients pose to them.

And former Attorney General, Martin Amidu came at the Electoral Commission, saying its decision to disqualify some 13 presidential aspirants from contesting the December polls, was a wanton abuse power.

Martin Amidu

On Tuesday, an Accra High Court fined the Electoral Commission GHc500 in a suit in which PNC Presidential candidate sought to overturn his disqualification from the 2016 general elections.

Also, security forces in the Ashanti region claimed they had defused a 'powerful explosive' found in the vicinity of the deputy Ashanti regional minister's residence.

Pictured above are some of the items discovered by the A/R police

And President John Dramani Mahama warned chiefs that a New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under Nana Akufo-Addo would destool chiefs who criticize him.

Then on Wednesday, the Members of Ghana's Parliament expressed worry over the difficulties they go through in getting a job after exiting parliament.

And on this same day, the Ghana Health Service announced another outbreak of cholera in the Central Region.

The biggest story on Thursday was the change of an amount allocated for the construction of a bungalow from €1.7 million (GH¢7, 513,154.34) to €540,000 (È»2,386, 531.38) following the outrage expressed by the Minority at the amount.

Then Nana Akufo Addo in his reply to President John Mahama's claim that he will destool chiefs who are critical of his government the NPP flagbearer said that could only be made by one who does not understand the country's laws .

And just as it happened last Friday to the EC, an Accra High Court ordered it to give the All People's Congress(APC) Hassan Ayariga a chance to correct the anomaly on his nomination form.

