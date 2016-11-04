Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 4 November 2016 17:41 CET

Julius Debrah assures strengthening of relationship with Volta Chiefs

By Daily Guide

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah has assured the Chiefs of Asogli that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) will do everything possible to deepen the “husband and wife” relationship between the Chiefs of Asogli and the Party in the Volta region.

Mr Debrah was responding to concerns of the Chiefs of Asogli that the Regional Executives of the NDC have deserted the palace and are only seen during visits of the President and other high powered government delegations.

According the War Lord of Asogli, Togbe Adzie Lake Howusu XII, although there exist an excellent relationship between the Regional Minister and the Regional Coordinating Council, they are never seen until the president is in the region.

He, however, commended the President on delivering on his promises to the region, citing the University of Health and Allied Sciences, the asphalting of the Ho township roads, and other school projects.

He also commended the President for making time out to meet chiefs even when it is not on  schedule.

Julius Debrah, on behalf of the president, commended the Chiefs for being vocal over their grievances.

He said it is only out of love that you chastise those you love and care about.

He assured the chiefs that the party will take every step necessary to mend the “husband and wife relationship between the chiefs  and the party.”

-Myjoyonline

Politics

PEOPLE LOOKING FOR BETTER RESULTS IN THEIR LIVES MUST SPEND MUCH TIME ON EDUCATIONAL PRODUCTS TO IMPROVING THEIR LIVES.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img