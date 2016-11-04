Julius Debrah assures strengthening of relationship with Volta Chiefs

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah has assured the Chiefs of Asogli that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) will do everything possible to deepen the “husband and wife” relationship between the Chiefs of Asogli and the Party in the Volta region.

Mr Debrah was responding to concerns of the Chiefs of Asogli that the Regional Executives of the NDC have deserted the palace and are only seen during visits of the President and other high powered government delegations.

According the War Lord of Asogli, Togbe Adzie Lake Howusu XII, although there exist an excellent relationship between the Regional Minister and the Regional Coordinating Council, they are never seen until the president is in the region.

He, however, commended the President on delivering on his promises to the region, citing the University of Health and Allied Sciences, the asphalting of the Ho township roads, and other school projects.

He also commended the President for making time out to meet chiefs even when it is not on schedule.

Julius Debrah, on behalf of the president, commended the Chiefs for being vocal over their grievances.

He said it is only out of love that you chastise those you love and care about.

He assured the chiefs that the party will take every step necessary to mend the “husband and wife relationship between the chiefs and the party.”

-Myjoyonline