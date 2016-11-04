President of the Sports Writers’ Association of Ghana, Kwabena Yeboah, says it would be unwise to give Kevin-Prince Boateng a recall to the Black Stars.

Boateng, 29, is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the national outfit following a spat with then head coach Kwesi Appiah at the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

Kevin Boateng has, however, revealed his desire to make a return to team should he be given another call-up.

“Kevin must not be given any other opportunity again to return to the Stars even if he turns a Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo overnight. Kevin has clearly demonstrated that he is an opportunist.

“He was handed a call-up by Ghana to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and made huge strides with that opportunity. He landed a mega deal with Italian giants AC Milan and turned his back at the nation afterwards.

“Four years on when Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Brazil, he was given another opportunity and we saw what he did; stabbing the coach who gave him that opportunity in the back. And there must not be another opportunity for him,” Kwabena Yeboah told the Ghanaian Times..

In a related development, veteran coach JE Sarpong has told Kevin-Prince Boateng to forget about another stint with the Black Stars.

”Kevin Prince Boateng should stay where he is and play his football because Ghanaians do not condone indiscipline in the society,” he told Joy FM.

”We don't want to revisit indiscipline in the camp, I think he is a good player but you can be a good player and if you don’t have character the society doesn't like to accommodate such things. There is no need for him to be invited to the Black Stars, for now the door is shut completely.”



