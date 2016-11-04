The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has confirmed that the Electoral Commission has given them a copy of the 2016 voter's register, but lamented that they were not given a hard copy as had been the norm in previous elections.

According to the party, they were given a soft copy which has some files damaged.

“In this country, whenever we are going for elections, the commission provides political parties with registers both in hard and soft copy, this year they said they were unable to give us the hard copy, why because all the political parties took their copies when they were printed the last time. We can't answer whether this is a good reason to deny us hard copies of the register, meanwhile in your budget presented to fund this election; provision has been made for you to present this to us in hard copy,” Director of elections for the NPP, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah said on Eyewitness News.

The Electoral Commission furnished the political parties with the soft copy of the electoral roll last week, at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.

But speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Korsah said they have asked the EC to furnish them with an update of the damaged files.

“What was given to us as a register, we have some files already corrupted which cannot even be opened; so we had to write another letter requesting from the Commission to furnish us with those problem areas,” he complained.

He also said the list they were given was incomplete, because it came without the voter transfer list,special voting list among others.

“You gave us the register just some few days ago without the relevant list – there is proxy list, transfer list, special voter's list among others, we are having to go back to the Commission to get that from them. That shouldn't be the case. If the register is complete, it comes with those other lists automatically,” he argued.

