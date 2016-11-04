Air France announces 3 weekly direct flights from Accra to Paris

Air France has announced a new offer of a three weekly direct flights to Accra, Ghana from Paris- Charles de Gaulle, France.

The new offer, the first in 50 years, is expected to begin on February 28, 2017, General Manager of Air France, Ghana, Nigeria, Jean Raoul Tauzin disclosed at the launch, Thursday.

The offer is a welcome relief for many travellers in the two countries who would normally transit at the Amsterdam airport before boarding another flight to Paris.

The flights will be operated by Airbus A330 with a capacity of 208 seats until 27 March 2017, then by Boeing 777-200 with 312 seats and it will fly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

According to Raoul Tauzin, the February 28 to March 27 2017 flights will leave Paris at 13:30 GMT and will arrive at the Kotoka International Airport 19:05 the same day and will leave Accra at 22:25 and arrive in Paris at 6:00 the following day.

However from March 28, 2017 the flight will depart Paris at 15:30 and arrive in Accra at 19;50 the same day and will leave Accra at 23:45 and arrive at 8:00 the following day.

With Air France seeking to compete favorably with the UK, US routes from Ghana, Mr Tauzin said the new offer will be at competitive prices with several promotional offers for passengers.

The Air France General Manager for the Ghana and Nigeria office said the straight flight from Accra to Paris will be a travel experience in total serenity.

Bilateral Relations

French Ambassador to Ghana Francois Pujolas who was also present at the launch said the return of Air France is yet another demonstration of the increasing bilateral ties between Ghana and France.

He cited the recent visit to Ghana by the French Prime Minister Manuel Valls as an increasing attempt to deepen ties between the two countries.

Francois Pujolas said the French government is confident about Ghana's "political stability" even as the country is heading into elections in December.

He was also quick to make reference to the economic strides being made by the two countries and the need for economic exchanges between them.

"Opening a new route to Ghana is no longer a symbol but reality," he said, adding there are more French tourists coming to Ghana.

He said the growing interest in tourism between the two countries and interest by Ghanaians students to study in France makes the Air France route a viable one.

The air line is expected to announce some promotional packages ahead of the February 28 date.

