Politics | 4 November 2016 15:06 CET

Show constituents your husband, Andah to Hanna

By MyJoyOnline

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Awutu Senya West Constituency has asked his opponent and incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) to show her husband to the constituents.

With some 32 days to go to the December elections, George Andah is seeking answers from National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Hanna Tetteh, why she does not go to campaign with her husband.

At a mini rally at Bawjiase in the Central Region recently, he challenged the Foreign Affairs Minister to show her husband to the constituents.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Mr Andah said “I came here with my wife, and children. Please tell Hanna to also come and show us her husband.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

By: BETTY ODUM-BOATENG.b
