‘Bring It On’ -Greater Accra chiefs tell Chieftaincy Minister





From Inusa Musah, Dodowa

Members of the Greater Accra Regional House Chiefs (GARHC) have stated that they are not ready to let go of their Registrar, daring the Chieftaincy Minister to bring the fight on.

The GARHC, since April 1, 2016, had been pleading with Dr. Henry Seidu Daanaa, Minister for Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs not to transfer Harry Anthony Attipoe, their Registrar, because of some innovations and seminars he had been taking them through to be abreast with the Chieftaincy Act.

However, the Minister's insistence on transferring the Registrar, which the GARHC said was borne out of mischief by a certain Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP).

Again, the GARHC mentioned Dr. Daanaa's continuous disrespect for the House and the GARHC said the misconduct by the MP and Minister would not scare any of them.



“We have, as a House, stopped the transfer of Harry Attipoe. He is not going anywhere today or tomorrow and the sector Minister must bring it on,” Nene Gmogmowuyea Tetteh Mineh Animle VI, Paramount Chief of the Osuwem Traditional Area, disclosed this at a press conference at the GARHC, Dodowa.

Speaking on behalf of the House, Nene Gmogmowuyea Tetteh Mineh Animle VI exposed Dr. Daanaa for secretly blocking the transfer of some civil servants in his office and consequently hijacking the GARHC's three months' allowances after changing signatories to their accounts.

“We are telling Dr. Henry Seidu Daanaa that he cannot impose Emmanuel Tetteh Addoquaye on us. We are mature people and he must respect us, if he wants to earn our respect too,” he indicated.

On Monday, October 31, 2016, the GARHC said the sector Minster held a press conference and stated that Mr. Attipoe's refusal to go on transfer to the Volta Region would be a bad precedence in the civil service.

On the contrary, Nene Gmogmowuyea Tetteh Mineh Animle VI said, “If there is any bad precedence set, then it started from Dr. Daanaa's office where he stopped the transfer of some persons he finds dear to him.

“If he finds some of his staff dear to him and so he stopped their transfer, we are also holding on to Harry Attipoe

because of his hard work and the huge change he has brought to the House.”

He reminded the sector Minister to act in a way that would not heighten the political tension in the country “because we want to do our best to uphold the peace and stability of the country.

“The known politicians in government should also stop inciting the youth to be demonstrating against Mr. Attipoe because the youth front is not the secretariat of the House.”

Concluding, Nene Animle VI held that Mr. Harry Anthony Attipoe would not go on the transfer to the Volta Region as long as Dr. Daanaa and the faceless MP cum Regional Minister are at posit.