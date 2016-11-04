POLICE CHIEF INSPECTORS CRY FOUL …Over haste to conduct promotion exams

From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi

Questions are being raised over an impending promotion examination for Chief Inspectors of the Ghana Police Service.

About 4,300 Chief Inspectors nationwide are expected to partake in this promotion examination, out of which 250 successful ones would be promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The Chief Inspectors have been informed to get ready to write the promotion examination, the first in six years, on November 12 and 13, 2016, at Legon.

The Chronicle is informed that Index numbers for this category of personnel for the examination have been released last Monday after three weeks of intensive classes for preparation towards the promotion examination.

But the Chief Inspectors, numbering over 400 from the Ashanti region have complained about the haste in which the Police Administration wants to conduct the examination.

The concerned police Chief Inspectors complained that the Police Administration is suspected of seeking to toy with their lives, by rushing them through the examination.

They said promotion examinations are usually held for batches of 800 after a two month intensive classes, following the release of the syllabus.

According to them, bringing over 4,000 of them together only to promote 250 without adequate preparation to go through the syllabus is a grand design by the Police Administration to exploit them.

They have, therefore, appealed to the President and the Police Council to intervene and suspend the examination in the name of fairness, explaining that “Moving over 4,000 out of their base, especially when the elections are close, would not augur well for the security of this nation”.

The Chief Inspectors indicated that the vigilance of police personnel as the elections draw near was paramount than a divided attention geared towards an examination and suggested that the said promotion examination be pushed to next year after the elections, when the political front is calm and settled.

Chief Inspector Gordon Ahianyo, Deputy Public relations Officer of the Ashanti Police Command confirmed that Chief Inspectors would write their promotion examinations on November 12 and 13 2016.

He said the officers have two weeks as revision period, before writing the examination, after attending classes for three weeks.

According to the Deputy PRO, there is nothing suspicious or dubious about the Police Administration's position regarding the writing of a promotion examination for the Chief Inspectors at this time.

Meanwhile, The Chronicle is also informed that the enlistment of Senior High School students into the Police Service is dogged with question marks regarding physical requirements.

The paper has gathered that some applicants are bracing themselves up to challenge the selection of some persons for enlistment because they failed the height test and are not up to 5 feet 4 inches for females and 5 feet, 8 inches for males to qualify them for selection.