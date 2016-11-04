Goldstar Air specifies requirements for its pilot applicants



Goldstar Air, a wholly owned Ghanaian airliner has announced that it is accepting applications from suitably qualified Ghanaian pilots and engineers for Boeing 737 or Boeing 767 operations.

The company says its focus is to promote and protect the interest of Ghanaians.

Consequently, as part of efforts to indigenise its airline operations and rely on Ghanaians to man the aircrafts, the airline would be employing retired Ghana Air Force Pilots, and sponsor them to be type-rated by BAA training headquarters in Vilnius, Lithuania, a leading aviation training center in the European Union.

Mr. Theophilus Edzie, Director of Communication of the airline, in a release, said the pilots, after completion of their type rating on B737 and B767 would return as first officers of the airline to assist the Pilot in Command (PIC) by acquiring some more hours in the process and later taking over as Pilot in command.

Mr. Edzie said applicants must be type-rated on B737 or B767. Other requirements for the pilot in command (captain) was that he must have 5,000 flight hours as commander and at least 1,000 flight hours on B737 or B767.

The pilot in command must also have a class three medicals. Applicants applying for First Officer should also have 2,500 flight hours and at least 500 flight hours as a first officer on B737 or B767 and must also have a class three medicals.



Mr. Edzie said the engineers applying for the job must have a valid aircraft maintenance engineer license, and must be type rated on B737 and B767 or both on Airframe and Power Plant.

They must also have requisite qualification on Aircraft Structures and Avionics and must be type rated on B737 and B767 or both; any other qualification will be an added advantage.

Mr. Edzie said plans were far advanced to build a hanger for the Airline in Tamale, which would be used it as a training school for Ghanaians and Africans as a whole.

Furthermore, the hangar would be a certified repair station, accommodate small and wide body aircrafts from all over Africa.

“The Diamond Hanger which is the second largest hanger in Europe will meanwhile be our certified repair station till the hangar in Tamale is completed, Mr Edzie said.

Mr Eric Bannerman, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said all the aircrafts were parked and ready for inspection to fly the spirit of Ghana.

“The wide body aircrafts will ply the long haul routes such as Baltimore Washington, Dubai, Guangzhou and London, with the Boeing 737 being deployed to ply on the West Africa route comprising Abidjan, Banjul, Conakry, Dakar, Freetown, Monrovia and Lagos.”

He however apologised to the numerous passengers who are anticipating Goldstar Air's take-off to stick around pointing out that the airline is within shouting distance of commencing operations.

“The company in no time will launch the Airline and unleash its attractive travelling packages, which include free three checked in bags,” Mr Bannerman said.

Source: GNA



