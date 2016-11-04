Kumawu MP inspects Woraso-Ahinsan road

Exif_JPEG_420



From Sebastian R. Freiku, Woraso

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekyere Kumawu, Philip Atta Basoah, has inspected progress of work on the 5.4 kilometre stretch of road linking the Sekyere Kumawu District to the Sekyere East District in the Ashanti Region.

The road, which was started as a Government of Ghana project eight years ago, was abandoned.

The government, however, re-awarded the contract as a Cocoa road project in March this year for execution by Messrs Boatway Construction Company, after the MP had drawn the attention of the government of the importance of the road to Parliament.

MP Basoah noted that the completion of the project would facilitate would facilitate movement of farm produce from the area to the commercial centres.

The contractor has given the assurance that construction would be completed by December, after bitumen surfacing had been applied.