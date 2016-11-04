Egypt Morsi trial judge escapes car bombing

Egypt's former president, Mohamed Morsi faced several trials after his ouster, receiving a death sentence in one of them. By Mohamed el-Shahed (AFP/File)

Cairo (AFP) - An Egyptian judge in one of the trials of ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi escaped unharmed when a car bomb exploded in Cairo on Friday, police officials said.

The officials said the bomb in the eastern Nasr City district had targeted judge Ahmed Abul Fotouh as he was driving by, adding that the blast injured no one.

The attack came days after a roadside bombing targeting a police convoy in Cairo killed a passerby.

In September, militants set off a car bomb as the country's deputy state prosecutor was passing by. He was unharmed.

Islamist militants have waged an insurgency that has killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers since the military ouster of Morsi in 2013.

His overthrow unleashed a crackdown on Islamists that killed hundreds of protesters.

Morsi faced several trials after his ouster, receiving a death sentence in one of them.