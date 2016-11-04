1m Ashanti votes in jeopardy



From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi



Attempts by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region to exploit the so-called Zongo and Northern alliance to advance their one million votes target has suffered a serious setback, with just 35 days to the crucial elections.

A group of prominent Zongo leaders and groups, made up of Chiefs and opinion leaders have launched a crusade, dubbed ‘The NPP Ashanti Zongo Project’, to expose what they say is a diabolic agenda of the ruling party and its constant attempt to exploit unsuspecting voters for their political advantage.

The groups say they will expose the ruling party’s lies and propaganda against the NPP in the Zongo and northern communities by referring to the numerous development projects undertaken by the UP/NPP tradition.

They have sworn to scuttle the NDC One Million Votes agenda in the region, which they have described as a sham.

According to them, the ruling party will be very lucky to get 200,000 votes out of the total votes that will be cast on December 7, because of their bad performance under the leadership of President John Dramani.

Addressing a news conference to set the records straight and formally roll out activities ahead of the December 7 elections, the former Ghana’s Ambassador to Guinea, Alhaji Shaibu Musah Sheriff, accused the NDC of manipulating Zongo indigenes and fanning tribal politics in the country.

According to him, not only has the NDC disappointed northern and Zongo communities through unfulfilled promises, some of its prominent members have also engaged in comments that are also derogatory and demeaning to Zongo indigenes.

The former Diplomat made specific references to the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Eric Opoku, the MP for Asunfo North, Collins Dauda and the Majority Leader in Parliament, Alban Sumani Bagbin, whose comments, he said, were very denigrating to residents of Zongo and northern communities.

“The NDC have over the years engaged in peddling of lies, hate and incitements during election years. They also spread rumours that the NPP will sack Zongo people which never happened under former President Kufuor and will certainly not happen under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo,” they observed.

Alhaji S.M Sheriff further observed that the records of the NPP as far as the development of Zongo communities was concerned were unmatched and this he said was evident in the many social intervention policies and programmes, as well as the selection of candidates for both parliamentary and presidential running mates were concerned.

“The NDC was perhaps living under the illusion that they would be able to once again deceive Zongo indigenes with propaganda and eventually achieve their so called one million votes in the Ashanti Region, but we are telling them today that, it is not this time because the people are now enlightened and wild awake,” the group stressed.

He pointed out that the NPP has demonstrated enough commitment and love towards all sections of the society through conscious policies and programmes that ensured the socio-economic development of the people.

They have, therefore, declared their intention to embark on house-to-house and door-to-door campaigns to educate their people about the NPP’s proposed Zongo Development Fund and other laudable policies contained in the party’s 2016 manifesto.