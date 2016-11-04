From Issah Alhassan, Drobonso

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential running mate, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has fired back at President John Dramani Mahama, over his claim that only people who have experience at the Presidency can criticise him.

Likening the President to a reckless bus driver who is driving passengers into a ditch, the NPP running mate said Ghanaians must not allow the President to plunge the state into a ravine.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia described President Mahama’s attitude as intolerant, stressing that the fact that one is not a President, “does not mean we cannot criticise you when you are going wrong.”

“It is just like a reckless driver who is driving passengers into a ditch, but he says no one can talk about it, because we are not drivers; does this make sense?” Dr. Bawumia asked rhetorically.

The NPP running mate, therefore, urged the President to prepare for more fire, “because Ghanaians will continue to talk about his incompetence.”

Promising a better life for the people under the NPP, Dr. Bawumia said Nana Addo’s presidency will introduce laudable policies and programmes that will improve the lives of the people and enhance their economic livelihoods.

He noted that residents of Drobonso and its surrounding communities will see massive improvement in their lives, through the proposed the “Golden Era of Agriculture and Rural Development.’

The NPP running mate also touched on the 1 District, 1 Factory, as well as the One Million Dollar Constituency Fund, which, he said, would particularly benefit a young constituency like Sekyere Afram Plains to bridge the development gap.