

By Samuel Agbewode.

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has served notice to Togolese nationals, who intend entering the country to vote for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December polls, following their contract with the party, to rethink their stance.

Insisting that such undertakings hinge on criminality, the NPP revealed to this paper that some of these foreign nationals had exposed the NDC’s intentions to them. “We are not just talking; the Togolese have openly told us that they have been approached by the NDC to register and vote for them. They are ready to come out and confess,” the party said.

The Elephant Family has, therefore, launched an election monitoring strategy – “Operation Eagle Eye” – to face their recalcitrant neighbours, who would attempt crossing the Ghana border with the intention of voting for the NDC, in return for hoes and cutlasses. Genuine Ghanaians living in Togo would, however, not be targeted, the party indicated.

Speaking at a press conference in Ho yesterday, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. John Peter Amewu, said the alleged call by the ruling party that Togolese citizens should cross the border and cast their votes, should be seen as an affront to the Constitution of the country, which must be condemned by Ghanaians.

Mr. Amewu, while appealing to the NDC to refrain from such negative electoral fraud, called on ex-President Rawlings to advice his party executives to desist from their intended mobilisation of the foreigners in question to partake in the upcoming elections, saying any attempt in that regard could trigger chaos and civil unrest.

The Chairman explained that the NPP in the region would become more vigilant than ever before, because it was illegal and unheard of for Togolese citizens to be part of the decision-making process of the country.

Touching on the just-ended five-day campaign tour of the region by the NPP presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Mr. Amewu said it was clear the support base of the NPP in the region had shot up.

Mr. Amewu said initially, the NPP in the Volta Region was working towards 32 percent of the total votes, and five parliamentary seats, but had to review the figure upwards to 50 percent, following the presidential candidate’s tour, revealing that the party had come up with a new slogan: “Agenda 5-50, Mina mia me pepepe”, meaning let’s share the votes equally with the NDC in the Volta Region.

The NPP used the opportunity to thank the chiefs and people of the region for the support shown the NPP and Nana Addo during his tour of the region, and urged them to have confidence in the party, and vote massively to pave the way for the transformation of the region.

In a related development, the Volta regional branch of the NPP has also launched its version of the national programme to protect the ballot box for the party in the region, dubbed “Adopt a Polling Station: Don't sit on the Fence.” This is aimed at ensuring vigilance at the various polling stations to forestall rigging.

Mr. Ken Ofori Atta, Chairman for the Fundraising Committee of the NPP, who launched the programme, explained that coupons would be distributed at the various constituencies and polling stations to enable supporters and members of the NPP to contribute in the form of cash, provision of food, water and vehicles for monitoring on the day of election.

Mr. Atta said at least GH¢500 would be expected to be raised to care for people working for the party at the polling stations, explaining that all persons who would contribute to the programme would be recognised as such.