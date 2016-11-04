Ministers snub parliament



By Maxwell Ofori, Parliament House

[email protected]

The attitude of Ministers of State in responding to summons of Parliament has, for some time now, not been encouraging, as most of them choose to attend to other assignments, rather than honouring invitations of the House.

The last straw that broke the camel’s back was when the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, failed to appear before the House to assist in clarifying some amendments proposed in a bill for her ministry.

On the floor of Parliament yesterday, the Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman Constituency, Alfred Agbesi, acting as the leader of Government Business, directed for the consideration stage of the Children’s (Amendment) Bill, 2016 to be continued. Unfortunately, the Chairman of the Gender and Children Committee, Laadi Ayi Ayamba, who would remind the House as to which amendment to be dealt with, was absent.

As if that was not enough, the Minister for the sector, Nana Oye Lithur, was also nowhere within the Chamber.

Observing that the attitude of ministers not responding to Parliamentary summons was becoming too much, the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo Markin, prayed the Speaker to shoot down the motion for consideration.

He urged that the leader of Government Business explain to the House the whereabouts of the Minister.

The Deputy Majority Leader, responding to the issue, said the Minister was on an “official assignment outside Accra,” adding that the Chairperson was also at the hospital following an illness.

He urged that the Deputy Minister of Gender and Children Protection, Dela Sowa, who was in the chamber, be assisted by a member of the Gender and Children Committee to continue the consideration.

However, the response did not go down well with the Minority, which probed further to know exactly where the Minister was, and what she was doing there.

The Children’s (Amendment) Bill has made provisions to ensure that adoptions and foster care in Ghana are properly streamlined, in conformity with international standards. It would also correct the weakness in alternative care management, to ensure that children who enter into the care system are properly accounted for and protected.

On the other hand, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, was also programmed to assist to clarify some amendments proposed in a bill currently at the consideration stage (National Youth Scheme Bill, 2016), but he did not show up.

As at press time, the two ministers were all not in the chamber to assist the House.

Against that backdrop, the MP for Atwima Mponua Constituency, Isaac Asiamah, speaking passionately, indicated that the attitude of ministers towards the august House was uncalled for.

He said parliamentary summons should not be taken for granted, as it helps the representatives of the people to be well informed, so as to be able to educate their constituents.

“We, as MPs, are here to do business, and those in charge of government business are on campaign trail than to respond to issues relating to government business. We need further and better particulars about the official assignment…,” the Minority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, exclaimed.

The first Deputy Speaker, Ebo Barton Oduro, who was in the seat of the Speaker, voiced out a warning to the ministers not to repeat such an attitude, citing that it was disrespectful to the House and its members.

“Honourable members, I think the word is now clear that we don’t want the ministers to take this House for granted. You have championed this Bill. As much as possible, you should show some respect by being present when we are considering it… I want to sound this warning that we should not have this happening again…,” Mr. Ebo Barton Oduro cautioned.