The hoax of Kumasi bomb scare



The facts and figures being bandied about a bomb scare in Kumasi do not add up. According to an official bulletin issued by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Alexander Ackon, a police officer on duty at the residence of his deputy, Andy Osei-Okrah, at a suburb in Kumasi, reported sighting two people on a motorbike dropping two devices that looked like bombs.

The matter was reported to the Regional Minister, who is the political head of the region. Mr. Ackon is also the head of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC). The so-called bombs were discovered at about 5:30 pm on Monday. Bomb disposal experts from the military were called in immediately, but the so-called devices were not diffused until the next day, according to a narration by the Regional Minister.

The Chronicle sympathises with the people of Kumasi for living in fear and panic over this so-called bomb. But there a number of unresolved issues about the devices make the whole idea of bombs a complete hoax.

In the first place, it is highly unlikely that the military would leave two bombs undiffused or undetonated over night. The Chronicle is unable to appreciate why ministers should be doing the talking, when the Regional Police Command in Kumasi is headed by one of this nation's most illustrious and efficient police commanders.

A security expert called in by a television station on Tuesday, poured scorn on the bomb episode, calling it a political gimmick. The Chronicle has taken a full briefing from a security expert called to the scene, who insists what was discovered had nothing in common with a bomb.

According to this security official, the two devices comprised of gas cylinders and very elementary explosive devices. Even if they had detonated, they lacked the capacity to cause any major harm, we are told.

In any case, if there has been a proper bomb scare, politicians would not be the security experts releasing information on it. Well trained police and military officers with briefs on explosives would have taken the lead in getting the people to understand the circumstances.

The whole bomb scare plays very well into the National Democratic Congress agenda of reducing the Ashanti votes for the opposition New Patriotic Party in the opposition heart land. We dare suggest it as part of a gargantuan plan by the ruling party to use its incumbency to its advantage.

We believe this administration is looking for the opportunity to declare a state of emergency, in their blind hope that people would be too scared to come out in their numbers to cast their votes on December 7. ONYAME EHU MO OOH!

Already, the NDC has virtually caused the collapse of business activities in Obuasi by crippling the operations of AngloGold Ashanti, and promoting a scenario, in which galamsey operators sympathetic to the NDC have taken over concessions belonging to the multinational company.

We would like to caution this administration to be wary of the communist inferior tactics it is employing in its quest to remain in power. What is written is written.

In our humble opinion, the die is cast. The Mahama administration is advised to limit its danger to society. It is in their own interests to do so!