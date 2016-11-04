Ninani Group Stretches Hand To Shekina Clinic

A staff of Ninani Group making the presentation to a representative of Shekina Clinic as the CEO and others look on

The Ninani Group of Companies yesterday made a donation of an assortment of items to representatives of Tamale-based Shekina Clinic in Accra.

The Shekina Clinic is home for the destitute and health facility founded by Dr. David Abdulai aka 'Mad Doctor,' the medical doctor who dedicated his life to supporting the poor and abandoned until he breathed his last recently after contracting thyroid cancer.

The items were made up of cooking oil, syringes, multivitamins, tins of mackerel and cassava dough.

Joel Nettey Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ninani Group in his speech during the handing over ceremony called on all to support the needy in society; gesture, which according to him, cuts across the two great faiths of Islam and Christianity.

For the past four years, the Group has engaged in supporting projects in society as a Corporate Social Responsibility assignment, he said, adding that the project would be sustained in the coming years in as much as “we have life”.

Continuing, he said “we started with the Accra Psychiatric Hospital. If God gives us life we would continue to support the needy in other areas. We would encourage others to consider donating their clothing to the needy.”

When the floor was opened at the offices of the Group for individual donation to the clinic, an amount of GH¢20,000 was raised – a figure beyond the imagination of the assembly of sympathizers of the clinic and staff, most of who made personal donation. The MC of the occasion touched by the story of Shekina donated a thousand Ghana Cedis.

One lady who was singled out for commendation by the CEO was Sardia Mould for her efforts in putting the support programme together. He said “she went to the Nima market to purchase the items.”

The Shekina Clinic was established by the late Dr. David Abdulai to provide free medical care to the needy and lunatics including a popular food-on- wheels programme.

Upon his transition recently, the sustenance of the humanitarian programme became a preoccupation of many. The intervention of Ninani Group of Companies joins the long list of supporters of the many destitute, homeless and lunatics in Tamale and beyond who depend on Shekina for survival.

A representative of Shekina Clinic who received the items from Ninani expressed gratitude to the Group for the gesture.

Ninani Group of Companies, a leading name in the integrated marketing communication industry is made up five companies.

The Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Communications Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi by whose term two outstanding students would be awarded with cash and an opportunity to do an internship in the Group.

By A.R. Gomda

