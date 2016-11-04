Court to give judgement on PNC case against EC next week

An Accra High court has set November 10, 2016 to give its judgment on a suit brought before it by the People’s National Convention (PNC) challenging the disqualification of its presidential candidate, Dr. Edward Mahama by the Electoral Commission (EC).

In the suit, the party argued that the commission violated its rights of natural justice and administrative justice by not giving them the opportunity to correct errors which they never knew of.

The also accused the EC of not acting fairly as a referee in the upoming general elections.

The EC on the hand has asked the court to dismiss the suit of the PNC stating that the errors of the party are ones which cannot be corrected and because it did not follow the right procedure.

The EC disqualified Dr. Edward Mahama on the grounds that some of the subscribers who endorsed his nomination forms from the regions, forged signatures while others endorsed more than one candidate.

But the party had vowed to fight the EC with all its might.

Date abridged

The Accra High Court last Tuesday abridged the the date for the hearing of the PNC’s suit to today, November 4, 2016.

The court presided over by justice Norvisi Afua Aryeni took the decision in order to deal with the PNC's suit in an expeditious manner due the closeness of the 7th December elections.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana