‘March For Justice’ Hits Kumasi

Members of the National Coalition of Youth for Justice



TRAFFIC FLOW in Kumasi is apparently going to be impeded on November 16, as hundreds of people will hit the streets to March for justice in the run-up to the December 7 polls.

The event is a brainchild of the National Coalition of Youth for Justice, which is a combination of several civil society groups.

They include the National Youth for Justice, First Time Voters' Network, Youth Rights Advocacy and Youth Conference Ghana.

The proposed march is under theme, ‘Freedom and Justice: The Bedrock of Our Heritage.’

These civil society groups' main agenda is to make sure that justice and fairness prevail during the national elections.

They would organize a similar march in Accra, the national capital, on November 23, this year.

Dennis Kwakwa, convener, National Coalition of Youth for Justice, wondered why Ghanaians are calling for peaceful polls without demanding justice first.

Addressing the media, he stated that the fairness and neutrality of the Electoral Commission (EC) would go a long way to ensure peace.

In this regard, Mr Kwakwa entreated the EC and all other stakeholders, including the security agencies, to ensure that fairness prevail during the polls.

He explained that the planned march on the streets of Kumasi and Accra is geared towards making Ghanaians aware that the fairness of the EC is crucial.

J.K. Owusu Boakye aka General Abito, Executive Secretary of National Coalition of Youth for Justice, entreated chiefs and pastors to call for justice during the polls.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

