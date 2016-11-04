Businessman Arrested For Murder

Emmanuel Martei Boi, the suspect (left) and Solomon Mensah, the deceased (right)

A 28-year-old businessman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend with knife at Teshie, Accra.

The suspect Emmanuel Martei Boi allegedly stabbed Solomon Mensah Agblor, 25, after a fight over a stolen item.

Martei, who is renowned in the area for dealing in stolen items, was later arrested at Nsawam after he allegedly travelled to there to seek spiritual protection.

He was later handed over to the Teshie Police for further interrogations.

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, Superintendent Peter Yembillah, the Teshie District Police Commander, said Teshie Police conveyed the suspect from Nsawam to Accra on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.

According to reports, in early hours of October 31 2016, one Stephen Sowa, junior brother of the deceased, reportedly saw someone selling a flat screen television set to Martei.

The owner of the television set subsequently reported that her property had been stolen from her room.

Reports said that Sowa told the victim to confront Martei because he saw someone selling a television to him. The victim discovered the television with Martei.

The suspect, who later heard that Sowa gave the information to the owner, beat him mercilessly.

Sowa, instead of reporting the incident to the police, went home to call his brother Solomon Mensah Agblor, the deceased, to assist him.

Sowa and Solomon proceeded to the suspect's kiosk to confront him. A scuffle ensued between the two and some residents of the area intervene and separated them.

Martei, who was armed with a knife, chased them and stabbed Solomon in the ribs.

Martei, upon hearing of the death of Solomon at the Lekma Hospital, quickly travelled to Nsawam in the Eastern Region to seek protection from a spiritualist.

Nsawam Police received information about his movement and arrested him.

He was later handed over to the Teshie Police to assist in investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

