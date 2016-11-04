Facebook keynotes CyberXchange Conference and releases Safety Center to promote Online Safety and Bullying Prevention

Just two months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg traveled to Nigeria and Kenya to meet with developers, partners, and entrepreneurs, Alex Stamos, Chief Security Officer at Facebook, gave a keynote address at the CyberXchange (http://Cyberxchange.com) security conference in Lagos, Nigeria about the company's approach to keeping people safe and making the internet more secure for everyone. Keeping you and your information safe is a core part of helping our community grow, connect, and support each other.

Stamos addressed an audience of security industry professionals, researchers, and students who gathered to discuss solutions to cybersecurity challenges in Nigeria and around the world. He explained that Facebook builds security protections to help keep people safe even under non-ideal circumstances that security professionals often overlook—such as weak password usage or running out-of-date devices. Facebook performs automated checks to help detect suspicious logins to protect people's accounts, and they ship their own cryptography with their mobile app to make people more secure on those devices.

He also stressed the importance of consumer awareness around safety and security to protect people's information and help them feel comfortable being themselves online. Nigeria officially recognized National Cyber Security Awareness Month in October, underscoring the need to educate the public about how to protect themselves. This focus on awareness is at the heart of Facebook's newly redesigned Safety Center ( Facebook.com/safety ), an engaging resource to help people get the information they need about controlling their information and staying safe.

“People come to Facebook to share important and personal moments in their lives. That's why we build our services and tools to help people remain in control and protect their accounts. We always have to consider the situations in which our technology will be used so that we can offer people the best security and safety for what they need,” said Stamos.

The new Safety Center walks people through the tools Facebook offers to control your experience, as well as numerous tips and resources for safe and secure sharing. The Safety Center is available in over 50 languages, works well on mobile devices, and includes step-by-step videos on a variety of popular safety topics. Facebook worked with partners including the International Center for Leadership Development ( ICDLng.org ) in Nigeria and Watoto Watch Network ( WatotoWatchNetwork.org ) in Kenya to bring its safety resources to life and address local communities.

This update also brings the Bullying Prevention Hub to everyone on Facebook. The Hub is a resource for teens, parents and educators seeking guidance on how to prevent and address bullying. Developed with the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence in 2013, Facebook now works with nearly 60 partners around the world to make the Bullying Prevention Hub more widely available.

For Facebook, making the world more open and connected also means keeping people and their information safe. Check out the new Facebook Safety Center today.





Alex Stamos, Chief Security Officer at Facebook at the CyberXchange security conference in Lagos, Nigeria