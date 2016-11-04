Farmers Day Celebration:My Focus On Local Government Development And Export Promotion In Ghana

It's an undeniable fact that the behavior of government institutions affects business performance on the international arena.

Such behavior which creates an enabling environment can impact positively on the performance of firms on the global scene.

Over the years, however, the focus has always been on the role of public sector at the national level in promoting export in Ghana obviously due to the international nature of export promotion issues such as international negotiation and diplomacy which are within the remit of central government.

Somehow, the place of local government in the development and promotion of export business has been overlooked in academic and its related discourses.

Is it right therefore to conclude that local government does nothing to promote export in Ghana?

If so, where lies the faith of the fact that most of the non-traditional export commodities of Ghana (agriculture, manufacturing and handicrafts) come from the rural areas of the country!Yes, most of the non-traditional export commodities(the main export commodities of Ghana) come from the rural areas.And one would have expected local government to take the lead in export promotion activities in Ghana.It's either local governments are ignorant of this potential source of development or they are in simple terms non-proactive in that regard!

It's or should be stated with emphasis that local governments that are aware of their responsibilities, have a positive orientation towards their goals, and which have the capacity, are better positioned to champion the course of export promotion and development activities in Ghana, if for nothing at all, for employment creation and revenue mobilisation.

Local governments in Ghana have the potential and can be positioned well to promote export business, especially so when there is a reduction in financial grants from external sources and there is pressure on local governments to generate revenue internally to improve the standard of living of the local people.

In Denmark for instance, owing to the high degree of administrative decentralisation with clarity of roles and responsibilities as well as guaranteed financial resources and human resource system,export promotional services are provided by both the central government and local government with direct and active involvement of business communities and associations. The state shares with local government the responsibility for determining the broad policies on export promotion.(See export promotion in Logoster Commune and Aalborg Commune in Denmark).Local government is truly decentralised and financially independent in that country.

Our own assemblies can be empowered to chalk such a milestone through public policy and advocacy that will make them face squarely their obligation towards export promotion. National government should be willing to share the responsibilities of export development and promotion with local government.

Learning from the experience of Denmark, local government in Ghana can contribute meaningfully towards export promotion by networking and disseminating trade information and sales leads, organizing international trade shows/trade missions sponsored locally,organizing workshops on export topics, facilitating land acquisition processes,permits which provide the legal basis for doing business should be granted with dispatch,promoting tourism,prudent environmental management, marketing facilities and marketing of localities, liason with business, export marketing consulting services, promotion of export trading companies ad infinitum.

In this way, local government can support their businesses to export or to expand their operations, where they already exist and accrue the benefits therefrom...

May I use this opportunity to wish all the industrious farmers of our dear country, especially those at the local level whose efforts are least recognised and rewarded a happy celebration.

May the good lord continue to bless us all.

ANANPANSAH, B ABRAHAM (AB)

(University of Ghana Business School and a passionate Community Radio Youth Advocate)

0241129910/0200704844