The Face Of Atebubu-Amantin In Parliament

The Atebubu-Amantin constituency is one of the constituencies in the Brong-Ahafo region where many eyes are on. The constituency prior to the 2016 elections preparation has had enough publication on both radio and the print media from national and local level for various reasons. There seems to be relatively calm on the air waves as far as politicking is concerned because, people do not hear daily about Atebubu for about a month now. The two main political parties have chosen two gentlemen to battle it out and represent the constituents in parliament. Whoever emerges victorious in this year’s elections as Member of Parliament will however concede that the road has been rough considering the brouhaha that characterize the elections in the constituency.

The NDC parliamentary candidate Hon Sanja Nanja is the incumbent Member of Parliament seeking for a second term in the constituency. In fact he has a lot of clouds and followers around him. He is a very hard working personality, having been a former constituency secretary, a former DCE and now a member of parliament. During his turner as DCE, he really worked hard and brought unprecedented development to the district and that has enviably earned him a lot of respect. He also possessed a wealth of experience and political mobilization skills in the constituency and no wonder his opponents see him as a hard nut to crack

Sanja’s maturity in politics as a grassroots’ man has also earned him so many accolades like ‘man of the grassroot’, ‘’the political messiah’’, ‘’the matuna matata’’ of the constituency. His respect for the people and the elderly has also earned him a very huge support base from the settlers in the constituency and even the indigenes.

The NPP parliamentary candidate, Hon Kofi Amoakohene on the other hand, enviable is also a fine gentleman. Indeed he also possessed a great deal of respect and skills in erection of billboards, calm and silent in his mobility in the constituency. He is known by his followers as a businessman in Accra but cannot show any of his businesses in Atebubu unlike his contender. Amoakohene is believed to be the NPP choice and a new hope for the elephant family in the constituency after taking from a well experience candidate who lost to Sanja Nanja in 2012 Hon Cassious Opoku a former DCE under the Kuffour regime. Though an indigene of Atebubu, he never minded investing in his own people unlike his close contender who has spent all his life and investments in the district.

Amoakoehne is seen to be behind some of the impasse between the MP and the queen mother of Atebubu because he is an indigene of Atebubu but Sanja is seen to be a settler even though he (Sanja Nanja) also tout himself as a third generation native. In fact Amoakohene wants to stand on the shoulders of some traditional leaders who are going round from one village to the other intimidating the northern with curses because of their land to win the seat.

His constituency campaign launch was one many political pundits analyzed to be one of the poorly organized one in recent times because both the national and the regional executives refuse to show up to support him only to the rescue of a popular ‘ kumawood’ actor known as agya koo who came and introduced him to the electorates.

Comparing the two candidates, it will not be a surprised for Hon. Sanja Nanja to once again emerge as the victor on 7th December 2016 with a wider margin as compared to 2012.

Sanja Nanja is really the people’s choice. Everywhere you go the people say Sanja toaso, Sanja toaso. He is a viable candidate and the best choice for the constituency. He is the man to be voted for come 7th December 2016.

Gilbert K. Langu

