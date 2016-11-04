Ghana marks 32nd National Farmers’ day today

Ghana will today mark the 32nd edition of the National Farmers' Day by rewarding farmers who have been outstanding in their respective fields.

In all, some 90 farmers will be honoured for their immense contribution towards the development of the agricultural sector.

The event will be taking place at Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Meanwhile the Flagbearer of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet will embark on a float with some farmers in the Greater Accra Region as part of activities to mark the celebration.

The party's Communications Director, Issifu Kadir Abdul Rauf, told Citi News the CPP’s decision to participate in the programme is the party’s special way of honouring the country's farmers.

He further stated that the party will use the importance of the day to explain its agricultural policy to farmers.

The National Farmers Day celebration was established by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to honour the nation's hard working farmers.

On the first Friday of every December, farmers who excel in their respect fields are awarded with certificates and other prizes.

The programme of activities usually planned for the celebration include:

A National Farmers Forum at which the Award Winners are expected to interact with policy makers and experts on some technological advances in the agricultural sector and also make their views known.

Prizes are awarded to deserving farmers and fishers in order of best practices and outputs.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana