Deputy Communications Minister, Ato Sarpong, has hinted of government’s plans to distribute about a million free digital boxes to about 4.8 million households with television sets in the country.

The beneficiary communities according to the Minister, largely represent the under-served households in the country, who cannot afford digital boxes to catch up with the nationwide digital migration project.

Mr. Ato Sarpong revealed that, government has already approved 82 million dollars for infrastructure, and 25 million dollars for the procurement of the digital boxes.

The Deputy Minister was addressing the chiefs and people of Brewuniase in the Nkwanta South District as part of a campaign tour by the Chief of staff, Julius Debrah, in the Volta region.

Responding to concerns raised by the Omanhene of Ntrubo Traditional Area over challenges they face accessing telecommunication services, the Deputy Minister said his ministry in collaboration with MTN, GIFEC and Ericsson, has identified 125 districts in the country which are to benefit from telecommunications network extension in the latter part of the year.

The network extension project would commence early next year.

On his part, the Chief Staff assured the people of government’s commitment to improving the lives of the people.

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana