Police retrieve weapons, ammunitions after arrest of hardened armed robber

The Accra Regional Police Command has intercepted some weapons and live ammunition from the hideout of a 43-year-old notorious armed robber.

Charles Donkor, popularly known as ‘Killer’ was arrested upon a tip-off near Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, November 1.

Police say the weapons retrieved include an AK47, an SMG rifle, two AK 47 magazines, two G3 magazines, forty-three G3 empty shells, 188 rounds of G3 ammunitions, and 77 rounds of AK 47 ammunitions. Thirteen cutlasses, three face masks, two hammers and screwdrivers, were also found.

Charles Donkor

Accra Regional Police Commander, ACP Timothy Yosa Bonga, said Charles Donkor is suspected to have been dealing in illegal weapons.

“He is a hardened armed robber, a land guard, a killer and a murderer,” he said.

In October 2013, Charles was arrested for illegal possession of weapons and ammunition. Police seized one revolver pistol, one pump action gun, and 29 rounds of live ammunition in that operation.

He was tried in a law court and sentenced to a fine for possessing arms without authority, for that crime, but “he did not change from his nefarious activities until he was arrested again on the 2nd of November 2016”, ACP Bonga said.

ACP Bonga said the recent arrest of Charles Donkor is part of a police clampdown on crime ahead of the December polls.

“As we prepare for the polls, the police will do anything possible to maintain the peace, before, during and after the elections,” he said.

He gave the assurance that police will smoke out persons in possession of illicit arms, and with ill-motives from the system to preserve the peace in the country.

