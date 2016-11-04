Court to hear EC vrs Nduom case today

The Supreme Court will today hear the suit filed by Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) challenging a high court decision which overturned the EC’s disqualification of the Flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum.

The hearing follows the Supreme Court's granting of the EC’s request for an early date for the hearing of the case on Wednesday.

The EC went to the Supreme to seek clarity following the High Court’s ruling that quashed its decision to disqualify the PPP's presidential candidate.

Background

The EC rejected Dr. Nduom's nomination claiming the number of subscribers to his forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94 [the law regulating the conduct of the 2016 elections].

The commission said one of his subscribers endorsed the form with different signatures in both portions of the nomination form, raising questions as to the legitimacy of one or both signatures.

But lawyers of the PPP argued that the EC did not give them the opportunity to correct the errors on the nomination forms.

Court to rule on APC case today

Meanwhile an Accra High Court will today deliver its judgment in the case where the All People's Congress (APC) is challenging the disqualification of its Flagbearer, Hassan Ayariga.

The APC went to the court after the EC disqualified their Flagbearer for failing to meet all the criteria required to contest the presidential elections.

The party as part of their 17 reliefs to the court is seeking an order to compel the EC to include their candidate as part of presidential candidates on the ballot sheet come December 7.

Similar suits by the National Democratic Party (NDP) and People's National Convention will also be heard today at the High Court.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana