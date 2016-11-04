Family Threatens To Kill Teacher After Boy--12 Was Bruised In The Head From Canes

A 12-year-old boy, Issah Fuseini, who is a Primary Five Pupil of the St. Paul Primary School in the Sagnarigu District of the Northern region is currently struggling to stay alive after his teacher hit his head several times with a cane.

Following the incident, angry family of the poor boy are threatening to kill the teacher (Name Witheld for security reasons) should he lose his life or suffer any complications..

Information available to Al-miral News Gh indicated that the teacher in an attempt to correct the boy from misbehaving caned his head many times leading to injury on the poor boy's head.

According to reports, the boy never mentioned the incident to his parents several days until the pain started getting worse.

The parents upon getting to know the case took him to the Tamale Central Hospital where surgical operation was performed on his bruised head.

For more than three weeks now Issah Fuseini has not been able to attend school since he still not in good shape regarding his health.

Our sources said the school on behalf of the Teacher have pleaded with the family of the boy not to leak the information and promised to take care of all medical expenses involved.