Ghana meets China, Zambia on Renewable Energy Technology transfer

The maiden China-Ghana-Zambia joint stakeholders’ meeting has been concluded in Beijing and Chengdu, China with significant participation from Ghana.

The event formed part of activities of the China-Ghana-Zambia South-South Cooperation on Renewable Energy Technology Transfer project, which aims at enhancing the transfer of knowledge on renewable energy technologies from China to African countries, particularly, Ghana and Zambia.

The project is funded by the Danish Government, through the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and implemented by the Energy Commission in Ghana, the Ministry of Mines and Energy in the Zambia and the Administrative Centre for China’s Agenda 21(ACCA21) in China.

Through the project, the Energy Commission with the UNDP would provide concrete solutions for energy access for productive use through technology transfer and South-South Cooperation.

The project involves a wide range of stakeholders, from the private sector to research institutions, and creates communities of practice in the sphere of renewable energy in Ghana and China, which would facilitate project implementation and continued cooperation beyond the project.

Project Coordinator for Ghana, Mr Eric Antwi-Agyei, who briefed the Ghana News Agency in Accra about the stakeholders meeting, said more than 200 delegates participated in the meeting, including 40 from Ghana and Zambia.

The Ghanaian delegation was led by Mr. Wisdom A. Togobo, the Director of Renewable Energy and Alternative Energy at the Ministry of Power.

Other members were Mr. Kwabena Otu-Danquah, the Director of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency at the Energy Commission, as well as representatives from UNDP Ghana, Research Institutions and the Private Sector.

Mr. Antwi-Agyei said the purpose of the meeting was to bring all the stakeholders in Government, Research and Private Sector from Ghana to meet their counterparts in China to foster relationships that world support the process of technology transfer.

He said, match-making sessions were held in Beijing for the research organisations and the private sector. This process was to foster partnerships between the countries for the transfer of knowledge through capacity building and technical support for sustainable development.

The delegation also visited several research institutes and companies in Beijing, Chengdu and Chongqing, including the Biomass Engineering Centre for China Agriculture University, where cook stoves were demonstrated and tested; Zhongkexin Solar Company – a Solar PV manufacturing company; and Dongfang Electric Cooperation Limited for demonstration of hydro plants.

Others were the Yousheng Pig Industry Professional Cooperatives at Shibantan Xindu District, where waste materials from a 7,000 pig farm is used to generate electricity.

The team also visited the Zhongchuan Wind-CSIC, which is based in Chongqing,

The mission, he said, offered the Ghana delegates the opportunity to exchange knowledge and sign three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese organisations, on solar energy and clean cook stoves.

The China-Ghana-Zambia South-South Cooperation on Renewable Energy Technology Transfer project is expected to help strengthen the enabling environment for the transfer and use of priority renewable energy technologies in Ghana.

It is anticipated to remove market barriers to the adoption of renewable energy technologies as well as to invigorate the Chinese capacity for south-south cooperation on renewable energy.

It also promotes the United Nations sustainable energy for all initiative.

The programme was from October 12 to19, 2016.