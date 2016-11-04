The Christian Council of Ghana says it is silent on the Electoral Commission (EC) disqualification of some 13 presidential candidates because the aggrieved parties are using the legal process to have their issues resolved.

General Secretary of the Council, Rev Dr Opuni Frimpong told Dzifa Bampoh, host of Joy FM’s Newsnite programme Thursday that they would have intervened had the disqualified presidential candidates used undemocratic means.

"Even though what is happening [especially] the timing is not the best but because they are using due process in addressing the issue, from our end I want to objectively allow the legal process to continue rather than making utterances," he said.

The silence of the various religious groups in the country has been called into question by some political parties who are battling with the EC for disqualifying their presidential candidates on October 10.

PPP at a news conference in Accra Thursday wondered where the likes of the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Bishops Conference, Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, and the Chief Imam were as the Party is going through what it has described as troubling times in the hand of the Commission.

Presidential Candidate of PPP, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom took the EC to court over his disqualification and won the case. An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Kyei Baffuor ordered the Commission to return the PPP leader's nomination form to him for amendments to be made on it.

The Commission was dissatisfied with the ruling and has gone to the Supreme Court seeking to review the judgment.

Three other political parties; the People's National Convention (PNC), National Democratic Party (NDP) and the All People's Congress (APC) are also in court challenging the disqualification of their presidential candidates.

Political pundits have expressed worry over the ongoing litigations saying they could affect Ghana's electoral calendar.

Per the C.I.94, the law governing the December 7, the Commission was expected to serve Notice of Polls for both the presidential and parliamentary elections, but this has not been done with 33 days to the polls.

Rev Frimpong said the Council is equally worried that the issues "dominating public discourse have become disqualification, going to court and appeals."

He believes rather than discussing the suits, Ghanaians should be bothered about the feasibility of the policies detailed in the manifestos of the various political parties.

Considering the number of ballot papers we have been wasting over the years there should be intense public education on the process but it is not happening, he said.

He, however, expressed confidence in the Chief Justice, Theodora Georgina Wood to ensuring that cases before the court will be worked on in a timely fashion.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]